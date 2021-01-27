Texas Lottery: Katy Resident Claims $1 Million Scratch Ticket Prize

Katy Resident Claims $1 Million Scratch Ticket Prize

Austin, TX (STL.News)– A Katy resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game Mad Money Multiplier. The ticket was purchased at Fiesta Mart 66, located at 333B S. Mason Road, in Katy. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

This was the fourth of 10 top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. Mad Money Multiplier offers more than $100 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 2.98, including break-even prizes.