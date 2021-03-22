Texas Lottery: Jarvis Parker of Houston, Claimed Top Prize

Austin, TX (STL.News) Jarvis Parker, of Houston, claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $500 per week for 20 years in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game, Weekly Half Grand. The claimant chose the cash value option and will receive one lump sum payment of $438,559.98.

The ticket was purchased at Phillips 66 Food Store, located at 4203 E. Crosstimbers St., in Houston. Parker claimed the first of four top prizes available in the game. Weekly Half Grand offers more than $18.3 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 4.78, including break-even prizes.