Texas Lottery: Houston Resident Claims $1 Million Prize

Feb 8, 2021 ,
AustinTX (STL.News) A Houston resident claimed a second-tier Mega Millions® prize worth $1 million for the drawing on Jan. 1.  The ticket was purchased at La Petite Market, located at 9430 Westpark Drive, in Houston.  The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (8-24-53-68-69), but not the
Mega Ball number (7).

Mega Millions is played by choosing five numbers from a field of 70 and one Mega Ball number from the second field of 25 numbers.  To win the Mega Millions jackpot, players must match all six numbers drawn including the Mega Ball.  Players matching fewer numbers may not win the jackpot, but still walk away winners.  Mega Millions offers a $20 Million starting jackpot and a second-tier (Match 5+0) prize of $1 million.  By choosing the Megaplier® for $1 more per play, players can multiply their non-jackpot winnings by two, three, four or five times,
winning as much as $5 million.  Drawings are broadcast each Tuesday and Friday at 10:12 p.m. CT.

