Texas Lottery: Houston Resident Claims $1 Million Prize

Mar 11, 2021 ,

AustinTX (STL.News) A Houston resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game Million Dollar Loteria.  The ticket was purchased at Paisano Food Store, located at 6101 Glenmont Drive (Suite A), in Houston.  The claimant elected to remain anonymous.
This was the second of six top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. Million Dollar Loteria offers more than $177.8 million in total prizes.  Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.27, including break-even prizes.

