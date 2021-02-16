Texas Lottery: Columbus Resident Claims $1 Million

Columbus Resident Claims $1 Million Powerball® Prize Winning Ticket Was Purchased In Weimar

(AUSTIN) – A Columbus resident claimed a Powerball® prize worth $1 million for the drawing on Jan. 16. The ticket was purchased at Weimar Food Mart, located at 202 N. Center St., in Weimar. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

The second-tier winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (14-20-39- 65-67), but not the red Powerball number (2).

Powerball jackpots start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win the jackpot by matching five numbers from a field of 69 numbers and one Powerball number from a field of 26 numbers. Drawings occur each Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT