Texas Lottery: Baytown Resident Claims $6. 25 Million

Austin, TX (STL.News) A Baytown resident claimed a $6.25 million estimated annuitized jackpot prize for the Lotto Texas® drawing held on Feb. 10. The cash value option was selected at the time of purchase and the claimant will receive $4,972,487.61 before taxes. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn (26-27-34-37-48-53). The ticket was purchased at Rush 3, located at 5495 FM 3180 Road, in Baytown.

The next Lotto Texas drawing will be held Wednesday, March 17. The advertised jackpot prize for the drawing is set at an estimated annuitized $7.25 million

Post navigation