Texas Lottery: Arlington Resident Claimed $5 Million

Austin, TX (STL.News) An Arlington resident claimed a top prizewinning ticket worth $5 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game $200 Million Ca$h. The ticket was purchased at Matlock Food Mart, located at 5400 Matlock Road, in Arlington. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

This was the third of four top prizes worth $5 million to be claimed in this game. $200 Million Ca$h offers more than $211 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.39, including break-even prizes.

