Texas Lottery: Arlington Resident Claimed $5 Million

May 11, 2021 , Texas, Texas lottery
AustinTX (STL.News) An Arlington resident claimed a top prizewinning ticket worth $5 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game $200 Million Ca$h.  The ticket was purchased at Matlock Food Mart, located at 5400 Matlock Road, in Arlington.  The claimant elected to remain anonymous.
This was the third of four top prizes worth $5 million to be claimed in this game. $200 Million Ca$h offers more than $211 million in total prizes.  Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.39, including break-even prizes.

