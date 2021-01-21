Texas Lottery: Allen Resident Claims $3 Million Prize

Austin, TX (STL.News) An Allen resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $3 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game 500X Loteria Spectacular. The ticket was purchased at Get and Go, located at 2001 S. Crockett St., in Sherman. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

This was the second of four top prizes worth $3 million to be claimed in this game. 500X Loteria Spectacular offers more than $200 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.10, including break-even prizes