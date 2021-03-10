Texas Lottery: A Taylor Resident Claimed $1 Million

Austin, TX (STL.News) A Taylor resident claimed a second-tier prize of $1 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game Instant Millionaire. The ticket was purchased at M & M Food Mart, located at 100 W. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., in Taylor. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

This was the 28th of 40 second-tier prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. Instant Millionaire offers more than $519 million in total prizes, including 10 top prizes of $2.5 million. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.20, including break-even prizes.

