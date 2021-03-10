Entertainment

Texas Lottery: A Taylor Resident Claimed $1 Million

ByPublisher3

Mar 10, 2021 , ,

AustinTX (STL.News) A Taylor resident claimed a second-tier prize of $1 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game Instant Millionaire.  The ticket was purchased at M & M Food Mart, located at 100 W. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., in Taylor.  The claimant elected to remain anonymous.
This was the 28th of 40 second-tier prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.  Instant Millionaire offers more than $519 million in total prizes, including 10 top prizes of $2.5 million.  Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.20, including break-even prizes.

By Publisher3

Related Post

Entertainment

Michigan Lottery: Caroline Amos Wins $100,000

Mar 10, 2021 Publisher3
Entertainment

NC Lottery: Hilda Wood wins $1 million prize instantly

Mar 10, 2021 Publisher3
Entertainment

NC Lottery: Twist of Fate Leads James Gibbs to $2 Million

Mar 9, 2021 Publisher3