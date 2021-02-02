Texas Law Enforcement Leaders Praise Governor Abbott

Austin, TX (STL.News) “By prioritizing public safety in the 87th legislative session, Governor Abbott is sending a loud and clear message that Texas will always be a law-and-order state. His efforts to stop defunding will ensure that the men and women in law enforcement have the tools and resources needed to keep Texans safe. And his initiative to combat revolving door bail policies will stop violent criminals from being released to further victimize our communities. I am committed to working hand in hand with Governor Abbott to implement these critical initiatives and keep our communities safe. God bless Texas,” said Manny R. Ramirez, President, Fort Worth Police Officers Association.

“On behalf of over 30,000 peace officers, we extend immense gratitude to Governor Abbott. It has become harder than ever to be a peace officer, yet Governor Abbott has not turned his back on law enforcement. He has stood for law and order and has met improvident police reform bills with strong conviction, ensuring that public safety remains a priority in our Great State. TMPA is proud to work with The Governor to create sensible public policy that will further professionalize law enforcement in Texas,” said Kevin Lawrence, Executive Director of the Texas Municipal Police Association.

“At a time when so many elected officials are pandering to the anti-police, anti-public safety protesters, Governor Greg Abbott is showing courage and leadership in supporting law enforcement across Texas. His priorities this session send the right message – all police officers deserve the support, funding and training to make sure all families in every part of Texas have safe neighborhoods to live, raise a family or enjoy retirement,” said Frederick Frazier, First Vice President of the Dallas Police Association and State Legislative Director of the Texas Fraternal Order of Police.

“Governor Greg Abbott continues to lead the way for Texans promoting strong public safety measures. The officers of the Austin Police Department experienced firsthand how he was willing to honor his word and bring resources to Austin during the riots this summer to address the civil disorder. He boosted our officer’s morale with his leadership in taking on the misguided defunding of our Department by the Austin City Council. I know we have a strong leader in Governor Abbott who is willing to tackle issues like bail reform, defunding of police services, and providing for the training, equipment, and protections for our brave officers who are proudly serving our community. We are fortunate to have Governor Abbott’s continued support,” said Ken Casaday, President of the Austin Police Association.

“CLEAT acknowledges the law enforcement profession is under attack from all directions as we enter the 87th legislative session. We are very concerned for the public’s safety as some politicians seek to normalize criminal behavior while blaming the working people of law enforcement. CLEAT will continue to focus on officer working conditions, continuing our work to raise professional standards and maintaining the public’s trust. Texas has lost over 85 officers in the line of duty to Covid19. CLEAT has been at the forefront of the issue since the beginning of the pandemic and we have gained bi-partisan support on legislation that would include Covid19 as a presumptive illness for all Texas first responders. We look forward to working with Governor Abbott on this important issue in conjunction with all legislation that improves the profession and lives of law enforcement and their families,” said Charley Wilkison, Executive Director of Combined Law Enforcement Associations Of Texas.