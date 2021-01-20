Texas: Hugo Gomez Sentenced on Gun and Drug Charges

Texas Man, Hugo Gomez Sentenced to 240 Months in Federal Prison on Gun and Drug Charges

(STL.News) United States Attorney Brandon J. Fremin announced that U.S. District Judge Brian A. Jackson sentenced Hugo Gomez, age 34, of Laredo, Texas, to 240 months in federal prison following his convictions for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime. The Court further sentenced Gomez to serve five years of supervised release following his term of imprisonment and ordered that the firearm involved be forfeited.

According to admissions made as part of his guilty plea, on February 6, 2019, Gomez possessed with the intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine and a firearm in furtherance of his intent to distribute the methamphetamine as he traveled through Iberville Parish, Louisiana, in the Middle District of Louisiana. Shortly after 9 p.m., patrol agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop of Gomez’s vehicle. At the time of the stop, Gomez had in his possession, a black leather bag containing 4902 grams of methamphetamine, (98% purity) and a loaded .357 Caliber H&K pistol.

U.S. Attorney Fremin stated, “Our office remains committed to disrupting the drug trade by prosecuting those who ply this dangerous trade in our communities. We will continue to work tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to protect the Middle District from career offenders. I applaud the excellent work of our prosecutors along with DEA and the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office.”

Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi praised the hard work and dedication of his interdiction team and said, “We remain committed to our partnerships with federal, state and other local law enforcement agencies to stop drugs and gun in our parish.”

This matter was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, with substantial assistance from the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office, and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney William Morris.

