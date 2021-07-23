Texas: Housing Stability Services Grants For Veterans

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) board has awarded $52.9 million in Housing Stability Service Grants to 31 organizations around the state. These grants will be used for housing stabilization activities, including outreach and shelter services, and will also allow the Texas Veterans Commission and TDHCA to work in partnership to connect veterans experiencing homelessness or those at risk of homelessness with direct local assistance, including housing, transportation, and mental health services.

“Thank you to TDHCA for working creatively and collaboratively with 31 organizations to fund strategic programs across Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “These grants will provide a variety of crucial resources and services to vulnerable Texans and veterans experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and they will continue to build a brighter future for all in the Lone Star State.”

“We understand the pandemic has placed a very serious financial burden on many Texans, and TDHCA is committed to seeing these awards provide the necessary resources to help get families back on their feet and in a stable housing situation,” said Bobby Wilkinson, TDHCA Executive Director.

The Housing Stability Services Grants make up a portion of the $1.3 billion TDHCA received from the U.S. Treasury Department through the Consolidated Appropriations Act to help income-eligible Texans struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizations receiving grants include Haven for Hope, Goodwill, Salvation Army, the Other Ones Foundation, and more.

Grant awardees are required to use the funds by August 31, 2022, by providing services through a variety of activities, some of which include:

Hosting in?person and web?based clinics to help households access the Texas Rent Relief Program or other rental assistance programs;

Providing landlord incentive payments to improve and expand housing options for those facing barriers to housing (e.g., households with criminal backgrounds, poor credit, debt or poor rental history);

Offering specialized services for individuals with disabilities or seniors that support their ability to access or maintain housing;

Helping obtain identification documentation;

Helping with job placement (including associated childcare while searching for a job), as needed to obtain or maintain housing; and

Providing stipends or short?term payment assistance to public or private campgrounds willing to make cabins or other dwellings available for persons needing temporary housing solutions.

Additionally, TDHCA is providing a $20 million grant to the Texas Access to Justice Foundation, an umbrella to legal aid groups across the state, for:

Attorneys in JP courts helping people navigate the legal process for evictions;

Conducting virtual and in-person clinics to help people apply for the Texas Rent Relief Program, particularly for those with limited access to technology; and

Providing no-cost legal services to help people with any housing stability issues.

View the list Housing Stability Services Grant awardees.