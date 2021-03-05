Texas: Heidy Jackaline Diaz sentenced for importing meth

Texas woman, Heidy Jackaline Diaz sent to prison for importing over $1M of meth

McALLEN, TS (STL.News) A 21-year-old woman from Houston has been ordered to federal prison following her conviction for attempting to import approximately 55 kilograms of meth, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

Heidy Jackaline Diaz pleaded Nov. 6, 2020.

Today, U.S. District Judge Micaela Alvarez ordered Diaz to serve a 70-month sentence to be immediately followed by three years of supervised of release. At the hearing, the court noted the large amount of meth involved its potential harm to the community .

On May 23, 3020, Diaz arrived at the Hidalgo Port of Entry driving a Ford truck and applied for admission into the United States from Mexico. During inspection, authorities conducted an X-ray examination which showed anomalies in the gas tank area of the vehicle. A K-9 also altered to the presence of narcotics.

Law enforcement ultimately extracted more than 120 pounds of meth with an approximate street value of over $1 million.

Diaz admitted she knowingly imported the meth into the United States from Mexico with the intent to deliver them to another individual in McAllen. She expected to be paid $3,000.

She has been and will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the future.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement’ s Homeland Security Investigations and Customs and Border Protection conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Frances E. Blake and Eliza Carmen prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today