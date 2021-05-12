  • Wed. May 12th, 2021
Texas Governor’s Mansion To Be Lit Blue for Memorial Week

May 12, 2021 , greg abbott, Memorial Week, Texas
AustinTX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Texas Governor’s Mansion will be lit blue beginning tonight, May 12 through Saturday, May 15 in honor of National Police Week.  Governor Abbott has also declared the week of May 9-15 as Peace Officers Memorial Week in Texas.

“The State of Texas is forever indebted to the law enforcement officers who boldly and bravely answer the call to serve and protect their fellow Texans across our state,” said Governor Abbott.  “This week, we are lighting the Governor’s Mansion blue as a symbol of appreciation for the men and women of law enforcement.  The police deserve our honor and respect, and I thank the courageous members law enforcement for their many sacrifices and for putting their lives on the line to keep us safe.”

