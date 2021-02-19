Texas Governor’s Call With State Board Of Plumbing Examiners

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott today held a call with the Texas State Board of Plumbing Examiners (TSBPE) to discuss the current response to severe winter weather that has impacted Texas. A readout of the call can be found below:

The Governor thanked the members of the TSBPE for helping their fellow Texans throughout the severe winter weather over the past week. Governor Abbott discussed actions that the State has already taken to help Texans with burst pipes and other plumbing-related damages from the winter weather. The Governor heard from members of the TSBPE on other ways the state can assist Texans in need, as well as ways to support plumbers who are working across the state of Texas. The Governor ended the call by extending the state of Texas’ gratitude for plumbers across the state, and assured TSBPE that the state will continue to do whatever it takes to help plumbers efficiently and safely serve their fellow Texans.