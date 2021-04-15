  • Thu. Apr 15th, 2021

STL.News

Headline News – States Top Leading News

Top Tags
Politics

Texas Governor Urges To Designate Mexican Drug Cartels

ByPublisher3

Apr 15, 2021 , , ,
Texas Governor Urges To Designate Mexican Drug Cartels

AustinTX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott today sent a letter to President Joe Biden and Vice President and Border Czar Kamala Harris encouraging the federal government to designate Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations.  The Governor included a background document detailing how these drug cartels clearly meet the three-part test required for the designation.

“As Governor of Texas, I urge you to take immediate action to combat the dangerous and deadly Mexican drug cartels,” reads the Governor’s letter.  “These cartels bring terror into our communities.  They smuggle narcotics and weapons into the United States to fund their illegal enterprises.  They force women and children into human and sex trafficking—enriching themselves on the misery and enslavement of immigrants.  They murder innocent people, including women and children.  These Mexican drug cartels are foreign terrorist organizations, and it is time for the federal government to designate them as such.”

Read the Governor’s Letter.

This is the fourth letter that Governor Abbott has sent to the Biden Administration regarding the humanitarian crisis at the southern border. The questions and concerns addressed in the previous letters have thus far gone unanswered by President Biden and Vice President Harris.

Publisher3

Related Post

Politics
New Jersey Governor Announces Nominations for Port Authority
Apr 15, 2021 Publisher3
Politics
Texas Governor Appoints Okpa to State Securities Board
Apr 15, 2021 Publisher3
Politics
Minnesota Governor Appoints Grace Arnold as Commissioner
Apr 15, 2021 Publisher3

You missed

Politics
Politics
Politics
Politics