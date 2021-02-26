Texas Governor, TDEM: Major Disaster Declaration for 54 Counties

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott announced that the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) has re-requested that an additional 54 counties be added to the federal Major Disaster Declaration. The Governor originally requested Individual Assistance for all 254 Texas counties on February 18th. On February 20th, the White House partially approved Texas’ request for a Major Disaster Declaration. The partial approval included Individual Assistance in 77 counties and for Public Assistance (Emergency Protective Measures Only) in all 254 counties. On Monday, TDEM re-requested — and FEMA approved — an additional 31 counties to be added to the President’s Major Disaster Declaration for Individual Assistance.

“Our partnership with FEMA and the Biden Administration has opened up crucial resources for several of our communities — but there are still many counties who need this federal assistance as they recover from this winter storm,” said Governor Abbott. “I ask FEMA to quickly grant this request so that we can ensure access to the relief that Texans need in the wake of this disaster.”

Additional counties will continue to be re-requested as the State of Texas continues to receive information reported from individuals who have suffered damage from the winter storm. Texans are urged to fill out the Texas Division of Emergency Management’s State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) to help the state identify damages across Texas and help emergency management officials gain an understanding of damages that occurred during the recent winter weather. FEMA has asked the State of Texas for additional information regarding the amount of damage in the counties that have yet to be declared, and TDEM will continue to present that information until all Texas counties that qualify for federal assistance receive the assistance they need. Texans can complete the iSTAT by visiting damage.tdem.texas.gov or calling 844-844-3089.

Counties included in this request are Archer, Atascosa, Bandera, Brooks, Callahan, Camp, Cass, Clay, Coleman, Delta, Dimmit, Duval, Eastland, Ector, Fayette, Franklin, Frio, Goliad, Hamilton, Haskell, Howard, Irion, Jack, Jim Hogg, Karnes, Kerr, Kinney, Kleberg, Lamar, Lampasas, Lee, Leon, Live Oak, Llano, Marion, Midland, Mills, Morris, Newton, Rains, Randall, Refugio, Robertson, San Augustine, San Saba, Shackelford, Somervell, Starr, Titus, Trinity, Webb, Wilbarger, Willacy, and Young.