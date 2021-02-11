Texas Governor: Schools for 2021 National Blue Ribbon Honors

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Education Agency today announced the nomination of 26 Texas public schools as 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools.
“These 26 schools exemplify academic excellence, and I thank the teachers, staff, administrators, students, and parents for their outstanding work,” said Governor Abbott. “We have a responsibility to ensure that every Texas student graduates with the knowledge to succeed in college or a career, which is why last session we passed transformative legislation to invest more money into our classrooms and give our teachers a pay raise. This session we will build on these accomplishments to ensure that every Texas student receives a quality education regardless of their zip code.”
Initiated by the U.S. Department of Education (USDE) in 1982, the National Blue Ribbon Schools program recognizes public and private elementary, middle, and high schools that have high student achievement and/or highlights where exemplary progress has been made in closing achievement gaps among student subpopulations. Since the program’s founding, 9,000 schools across the nation have received this prestigious designation.
In the Lone Star State, public schools are considered for nomination based on student performance on the first administration of the previous year’s STAAR assessments. Each nominated school has an economically disadvantaged population of 25 percent or more.
The nominated schools in Texas for 2021 include the following:
- Exemplary High-Performing Schools
- Pullam Elementary – Brownsville ISD
- Kathlyn Joy Gilliam Collegiate Academy – Dallas ISD
- Trinidad Garza Early College High School – Dallas ISD
- Hawkins Elementary – El Paso ISD
- Lamar Elementary – El Paso ISD
- North Houston Early College High School – Houston ISD
- Klondike ISD
- Achieve Early College High School – McAllen ISD
- Spearman Junior High – Spearman ISD
- Young Women’s Leadership Academy – San Antonio ISD
- South Texas ISD Preparatory Academy – South Texas ISD
- South Texas ISD Rising Scholars Academy – South Texas ISD
- Ramona Elementary – Ysleta ISD
Exemplary Achievement-Gap-Closing Schools
- Atlanta Elementary – Atlanta ISD
- A P Beutel Elementary – Brazosport ISD
- Gallegos Elementary – Brownsville ISD
- Calder Road Elementary – Dickinson ISD
- Clendenin Elementary – El Paso ISD
- Mitzi Bond Elementary – El Paso ISD
- Hidalgo Elementary – Hidalgo ISD
- Porter Elementary – Mesquite ISD
- Navarro Elementary – Navarro ISD
- Zeferino Farias Elementary – Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD
- Valley Mills Elementary – Valley Mills ISD
- South Loop Elementary – Ysleta ISD
- Vista Hills Elementary – Ysleta ISD
The nominated schools must now complete a rigorous application process conducted by the USDE. National award winners will be announced in September of 2021. Schools that receive the designation are recognized at the Blue Ribbon Schools Awards Ceremony in Washington, D.C.