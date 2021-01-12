Texas Governor Remarks On Opening Day Of The Texas Legislature

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott today visited the Texas House and Senate Chambers to deliver opening day remarks for the start of the 87th Texas Legislature. The Governor urged the members of the House and Senate to work together over the next 140 days to to tackle the issues that matter most to Texans across the state.

“Over the next 140 days, we have the opportunity to not only respond to the challenges we face, but we also have an opportunity to put Texas on a trajectory to a future of even greater hope and opportunity,” said Governor Abbott. “Now more than ever, Texans need the Legislature to succeed this session. But equally important, America needs Texas to lead the way. If we do this, then we will chart a course towards a healthier, safer, freer, and more prosperous future for every Texan.”