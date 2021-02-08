Texas Governor Reappoints Young As Executive Commissioner Of HHSC

Governor Abbott Reappoints Young As Executive Commissioner Of Texas Health And Human Services Commission

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Cecile Young as the Executive Commissioner for the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) for a term set to expire on February 1, 2023.

Cecile Young of Austin has served as Commissioner since August 2020, and has more than 30 years of experience in state government. She previously served in various roles at HHSC, including Acting Executive Commissioner, Chief Deputy Executive Commissioner, and as the Chief of Staff. Prior to her service at HHSC, she served in several positions for former Governors Bill Clements, George W. Bush, and Rick Perry, and as the Director of the Medical Support Initiatives for the Office of the Attorney General. Young received a Bachelor of Science in Textile Technology and Management from Texas Tech University.

This appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.