Texas Governor Reappoints Three to Advisory Council

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott reappointed Mike Arismendez, Ezzard Castillo, and Ricardo Solis, Ph.D. to the Advisory Council on Cultural Affairs for terms set to expire on February 1, 2025. The council will advise the office of the governor on issues resulting from changes in demographics in the state.

Mike Arismendez of Hutto is Deputy Executive Director of the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. Previously, he served as City Manager for the City of Littlefield and as Mayor of the City of Shallowater and is a Certified Public Manager. He is a board member of the City of Hutto Economic Development Corporation, the Community Development Corporation, the Cottonwood Development Corporation, and the River Creek Development Corporation. Arismendez received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and Economics from Texas Tech University and attended St. Edwards University in the Master of Business Administration program.

Ezzard Castillo of Floresville is Executive Director and Administrator of River City Christian School. He is Commissioner of the International Christian Accrediting Agency. Additionally, he served for 20 years in the United States Air Force and is a disabled veteran. Castillo received a Bachelor of Applied Arts and Science from Texas State University, a Master of Education in Management of Technical Education from Texas State University, and a Master of Arts in Theology from Logos Graduate School.

Ricardo Solis, Ph.D. of Laredo is President and CEO of Laredo College. He serves on the Leadership Committees of the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board and the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities. Additionally, he is a member of the Laredo Economic Development Corporation Executive Committee and a board member of the Laredo Chamber of Commerce. As a former professor of business and management in China, and a founding member of the Border Trade Alliance, he brings over 20 years of global corporate development experience along the border and in Mexico. Solis received a Bachelor of Science in Business and Economics from Trinity University, a Master of Business Administration in International Business from Middlebury Institute of International Studies, and a Doctor of Philosophy in Higher Education Administration from The University of Texas at Austin.