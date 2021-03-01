Texas Governor Reappoints Six To Committee on People with Disabilities

Governor Abbott Reappoints Six To Governor’s Committee on People with Disabilities

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Eric Lindsay, Elyse Lieberman, Ph.D., Kristie Orr, Ph.D., Ellen M. Bauman, Dylan M. Rafaty, and Kris Workman to the Governor’s Committee on People with Disabilities for terms set to expire on February 1, 2023. The committee recommends changes in disability policies and programs and supports a network of committees on people with disabilities, issues awards to promote greater awareness, and promotes compliance with disability related laws.

Eric Lindsay of San Antonio retired as a Lieutenant Colonel after serving in the United States Army for 21 years. He is a member of the Paralyzed Veterans of America Texas Chapter. Lindsay received a Bachelor of Arts in History from Washington State University and a Master of Arts in Diplomacy and a Master of Science in International Business from Seton Hall University.

Elyse Lieberman, Ph.D. of Victoria is an Education Specialist for the Education Service Center Region 3 and has over 25 years of experience in Texas public schools as a teacher and administrator of special education programs. Previously, she served as a faculty member of Western Governors University in the Educational Leadership Department of the Teachers College. She is a member of the Texas Council of Administrators for Special Education and the Council for Exceptional Children. Lieberman received a Bachelor of Applied Arts & Science in American Studies and Psychology from the University of Delaware and a Master of Education in Education Administration and a Doctor of Philosophy in Education Administration from Texas A&M College Station.

Kristie Orr, Ph.D. of College Station is disability resources director for Texas A&M University. She is past president of the Association on Higher Education and Disability and a member of the Association on Higher Education and Disability in Texas. She frequently provides peer workshops, lectures, and external reviews at state and national conferences and on campuses throughout the United States. Orr received a Bachelor of Science in Psychology and a Doctor of Philosophy in School Psychology from Texas A&M University, College Station and a Master of Education in Counseling, Clinical, and School Psychology from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

Ellen M. Bauman of Joshua is the special needs ministry liaison for First United Methodist Church in Arlington. She is a member of the Texas Council on Consumer Direction, an advisory committee member of the North Central Texas Aging Disability Resource Center, a member of the Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Council of Tarrant County and the Cook Children’s Oral Health Coalition. Additionally, she is the board president of the Arc of DFW Area, a committee member for the Arc of Texas, and vice chair of Texas Parent to Parent. Bauman attended Texas Wesleyan University and Tarrant County College and received a certificate of Christian Education from Columbia College in Columbia South Carolina.

Dylan M. Rafaty of Plano is founder/chief navigator of DylanListed and Head of Accessibility Strategy & Partnerships of C-Hear, Inc. He serves on numerous executive boards including as Chairman of the Social Inclusion Committee of IAICDV, Director of U.S. International Council on Disabilities, an Advisory Council Member of Angel City Sports, and an Advisory Board Member of Sandlot Children’s Charity, and Care and Mercy Foundation. He recently founded the North Texas Disability Chamber, a Texas nonprofit focused on community education for the cross-disability community. Additionally, he is Dallas ambassador for the Abilities Expo, a member of the Plano Chamber of Commerce, Disability:IN North Texas, North Texas Industry Liaison Group, and National Disability Mentoring Coalition. He was recently recognized as the 2020 Oticon Focus on People Advocacy winner and the 2021 Dallas Business Journal’s Leaders in Diversity Honoree. Rafaty received an Associate degree from Collin College and a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Organizational Psychology from the University of Phoenix.

Kris Workman of Sutherland Springs is a Worship Pastor and survivor of the shooting at Sutherland Springs First Baptist Church. He works as a Technical Support Manager at Mailgun Technologies. Workman received an Associate of Applied Sciences in computer maintenance from Texas State Technical College.