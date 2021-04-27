  • Tue. Apr 27th, 2021
Politics

Texas Governor Reappoints Rose to TSU Board of Regents

Apr 27, 2021 , , ,
AustinTX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Marilyn Rose to the Texas Southern University Board of Regents for a term set to expire on February 1, 2027.

Marilyn Rose of Houston is a certified public accountant, and works the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in the Finance Office as the Accounting Administrator.  She has over five years of audit experience in the public accountant firm of Price Waterhouse and Deloitte & Touche, and nine years of internal audit experience with the Harris County Tax Assessor-Collector Office, where she obtained the certification as a registered Texas Assessor-Collector (inactive).  In early 2000, she started LM Rose Consulting Group LLC, a company offering accounting and business consulting services.  She sits on The Hurricane Dorian Bahamas Texas Relief Fund Board, and previously sat on the Board of Texas Organization of Youth Sports.  She is a former member of the Institute of Internal Auditors and, has formerly served as a board member of the Lupus Foundation of America, Texas Gulf Coast Chapter.  In 2013, she was presented with the Marilyn Rose Presidents Leadership Scholarship Donor Award at Texas Southern University (TSU), and in 2015, she received the Excellent in Achievement Award from the TSU National Alumni Association.  She has served on the Texas Southern University Board of Regents since 2011.  Rose received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Prairie View A&M University and a Master of Business Administration from TSU.

This appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.

Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

