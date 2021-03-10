Texas Governor Reappoints Polk To Soil & Water Conservation Board

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Carl Ray Polk, Jr. to the Soil and Water Conservation Board for a term set to expire on February 1, 2023. The board administers Texas’ soil and water conservation law, and coordinates conservation and pollution abatement programs throughout the state.

Carl Ray Polk, Jr. of Lufkin is a partner with Corner Capital Advisors, LLC. In addition, he is an owner and operator of Polk Land & Cattle Co. in Angelina and Houston Counties. He is a board member of Texas Food and Fuel Association and former chairman of the board of CHI St. Luke’s Memorial Hospital Lufkin. He is the Second Vice President and serves on the executive committee of Texas Southwest Cattle Raisers Association, while also serving on the Board of The Texas Wildlife Association. Additionally, he is the former board chairman of Angelina County Expo Center, board member of Angelina County Fair, and a committee member of the Private Landowners Advisory Committee at Texas Parks and Wildlife. Polk attended Kilgore College and The University of Texas at Austin and completed the Mergers and Acquisition Program from the Anderson School of Business at UCLA in Los Angeles, CA.

This appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.