Texas Governor Reappoints Lunceford To Board For Lease

Governor Abbott Reappoints Lunceford To Board For Lease Of Texas Department Of Criminal Justice Lands

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Erin Lunceford to the Board for Lease of Texas Department of Criminal Justice Lands for a term set to expire on September 1, 2021.

Erin Lunceford of Houston is Counsel at Norton Rose Fulbright USA LLP. She previously served as judge of the 61st Judicial District Court in Harris County. She is board certified in personal injury trial law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and is a certified medical malpractice specialist with the American Board of Professional Liability Attorneys. She is a board member of the Houston Bar Association and a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates. Lunceford received a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Colorado, Boulder and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Houston.