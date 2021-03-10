Texas Governor Reappoints Lake To Water Development Board

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Peter Lake to the Texas Water Development Board for a term set to expire on February 1, 2027. The Board provides leadership, planning, financial and technical assistance for the responsible development of water for the State of Texas.

Peter Lake of Austin has served on the board since December 2015, and as chairman since 2018. He is the former head of business development at Lake Ronel Oil Company, and previously served as director of special projects for VantageCap Partners. Originally from Tyler, he has also worked as a trader and director of research at Gambit Trading, a member firm of the Chicago Board of Trade and the Chicago Mercantile Exchange specializing in government bond futures. He is a member of the Edmund Burke Society at the University of Chicago School of Law and former co-president of the Texas Club at Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business. Lake received a Bachelor of Arts in Public Policy, with a specialization in economics, from the University of Chicago and a Master of Business Administration from Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business.

This appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.