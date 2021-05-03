Texas Governor Reappoints Judy Treviño to PHETB

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Judy Treviño to the Prepaid Higher Education Tuition Board for a term set to expire on February 1, 2027. The board oversees the Texas Tuition Promise Fund and the Texas College Savings Plan.

Judy Treviño of San Antonio is Executive Director of CCVI Ministries, Inc., an international non-profit organization. She has served on numerous foundation and nonprofit boards including the Texas A&M-San Antonio Foundation Board, City of San Antonio Audit Committee, Merced Housing, San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce-Business & Economic Development Committee Co-Chair, Texas Professional and Business Women Foundation, and the Latina Power Network. She also serves as an advisor on the Select Federal Credit Union. Additionally, she served as the second vice chair for the Centro Med Board of Governors, Latina Leadership Institute Steering Committee, and is an honorary life member of the North East Independent School District Council of PTAs. She is a former president of the Institute of Internal Auditors San Antonio Chapter, former vice president of the Alamo Area Association of School Business, and a former member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Texas Association of School Business Officials. She is a recipient of the Texas Maura Women Helping Women Award by the Texas Women’s Foundation. Treviño is currently pursuing her Doctor of Business Administration from the University of Incarnate Word and received a Master of Science in Nonprofit Management from Our Lady of the Lake University and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from St. Mary’s University.

This appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.