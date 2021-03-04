Texas Governor Reappoints Herrington To Water Authority

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Steven Herrington, D.D.S. to the Upper Neches River Municipal Water Authority Board of Directors for a term set to expire on February 1, 2027.

Steven Herrington, D.D.S. of Palestine is managing partner at Herrington and Hernandez Restorative and Implant Dentistry. He is currently has life memberships in the Texas Dental Association, American Dental Association and the Southwest Academy of Restorative Dentistry. Herrington received a Bachelor of Science from Texas A&M University and a Doctorate of Dental Surgery from Baylor College of Dentistry.

This appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.