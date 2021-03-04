Texas Governor Reappoints Hamilton As Public Counsel

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Melissa Hamilton as the Public Counsel for the Office of Public Insurance Counsel for a term set to expire on February 1, 2023. The office represents the interests of insurance consumers in regulatory matters relating to insurance rates, rules and forms.

Melissa Hamilton of Austin has served as the Public Counsel since January 2018. Previously, she served as director of Governmental Relations for the Texas Department of Insurance. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas and the SpineHope Walk Tall Event Planning Committee and a former member of the Austin Dress for Success Advisory Council and former member of the Junior League of Austin. Hamilton received a Bachelor of Arts from Texas A&M University and a Juris Doctor degree from The University of Texas School of Law.

This appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.