Texas Governor Reappoints Bunin & Rios to Defense Commission

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Alex Bunin and Gonzalo Rios, Jr. to the Governing Board of the Texas Indigent Defense Commission for terms set to expire on February 1, 2023. The commission provides financial and technical support to counties to develop and maintain quality, cost-effective indigent defense systems.

Alex Bunin of Houston is the chief public defender of Harris County. He has assisted in the creation of indigent defense programs in Alabama, New York and Vermont. He is board certified in Criminal Law and Criminal Appellate Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. Bunin received a Bachelor of Arts from Bowdoin College and a Juris Doctor degree from South Texas College of Law.

Gonzalo Rios, Jr. of San Angelo is an attorney in private practice. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas, Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers’ Association, Tom Green County Bar Association, and the Tom Green County Criminal Defense Bar Association and is a former licensed court interpreter. Previously, he served on the board of both the Angelo Catholic School and the San Angelo Hospice. Rios received a Bachelor of Arts in government and a Master of Business Administration from Angelo State and a Juris Doctor degree from Thurgood Marshal Law School.

These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.