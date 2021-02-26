Texas Governor Reappoints Bugg To State Preservation Board

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Alethea Swann Bugg to the State Preservation Board for a term to expire on February 1, 2023.

Alethea Swann Bugg of San Antonio is active as a community volunteer, where she has served in numerous capacities including member and former chair of the Blood and Tissue Center Foundation and board president of the Friends of the Tobin Library at Oakwell. Additionally, she is a board member of Mission Road Ministries, member of the Charity Ball Association of San Antonio, and a former board member of the KLRN Endowment Fund. Bugg received a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of the South (Sewanee, TN) and a Master of Science in Library Science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

This appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.