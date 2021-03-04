Texas Governor Reappoints Bennett To Regulatory Compliance Division

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Erin Bennett as the Director of the Regulatory Compliance Division within the Office of the Governor for a term set to expire on February 1, 2023. The Regulatory Compliance Division reviews rules affecting market competition proposed by state licensing agencies.

Erin Bennett of Austin has served as the Director of the Regulatory Compliance Division since November 2019, and previously served as a policy advisor for the Office of the Governor, with a focus on the regulation of the health professions, including the implications of federal antitrust law on the state’s health regulatory boards. She previously served as a legislative counsel for the Texas Legislative Council Legal Division for nearly eight years. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas and the Travis County Women Lawyers Association and a member and former director of the Austin Young Lawyers Association. Bennett received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from Texas A&M University and a Juris Doctorate degree from The University of Texas School of Law.

This appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.