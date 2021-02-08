Politics

Texas Governor Reappoints Barta to Injured Employee Public Counsel

ByPublisher3

Feb 8, 2021 , , , ,
Texas Governor Reappoints Barta to Injured Employee Public Counsel

AustinTX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Jessica Barta to the Injured Employee Public Counsel for a term set to expire February 1, 2023.  The Public Counsel helps injured employees in the workers’ compensation system, oversees the ombudsman program, and advocates on behalf of injured employees.

Jessica Barta of Austin has served as the Injured Employee Public Counsel since October 2014.  She serves on the board for the Texas Self-Insurance Guaranty Fund and Kids’ Chance of Texas, is a member of the State Bar of Texas, Austin Bar Association, and former member of the Junior League of Austin. Additionally, she serves on the PTA for Reilly Elementary School, and the Booster Club for the Anderson High School Girls Soccer Team.  Barta received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and English and a Juris Doctor degree from Indiana University.

This appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.

By Publisher3

Related Post

Politics

New York: 260 Acres for Three Parks in the Mid-Hudson Valley

Feb 8, 2021 Publisher3
Politics

Kentucky: Wieland North America’s Headquarters in Louisville

Feb 8, 2021 Publisher3
Politics

Delaware Governor Signs Unemployment Tax Relief Legislation

Feb 8, 2021 Publisher3

Leave a Reply

Most Recent

Politics

New York: 260 Acres for Three Parks in the Mid-Hudson Valley

Feb 8, 2021 Publisher3
Politics

Kentucky: Wieland North America’s Headquarters in Louisville

Feb 8, 2021 Publisher3
Politics

Delaware Governor Signs Unemployment Tax Relief Legislation

Feb 8, 2021 Publisher3
Politics

Texas Governor Reappoints Barta to Injured Employee Public Counsel

Feb 8, 2021 Publisher3