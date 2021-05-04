Texas Governor Reappoints 3 to Nueces River Authority Board

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Eric Burnett, Karin Knolle, and Stacy Meuth to the Nueces River Authority Board of Directors for terms set to expire on February 1, 2027. The board has authority to administer the control, employment, and conservation of the waters of the Nueces River Basin, forestation and reforestation, groundwater, storm water floodwater, water quality control, solid waste, and parks and recreational facilities.

Eric Burnett of Portland is a retired business owner. He is the former president of the Portland Rotary Club, former board chair of the Business Professionals of American – Texas, and former vice president- board member of the Gregory Portland Independent School District Board. Burnett received a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from the University of Wisconsin – LaCrosse.

Karin E. Knolle of Sandia serves as the Jim Wells County Justice of the Peace. She is a member of the Justices of the Peace and Constables Association of Texas and Texas Justice Court Judges Association, and a member and past national director for the American Jersey Cattle Association. She is a former regional director of DairyMax, past associate director and current member of the Pan American Round Table of Corpus Christi, and a member of Texas Farm Bureau, Texas Southwest Cattle Raisers’ Association, and South Texans’ Property Rights Association. Knolle received a Bachelor of Arts in Social Work from St. Edward’s University and a Master’s Certificate in Homeland Security from the Texas A&M College Station Bush School of Government & Public Service.

Stacy Meuth of Floresville is the Owner and Executive Administrator for BRM Trucking & Construction LLC. She is President of the Floresville ISD Education Foundation and member of the Wilson County Leadership Board and advisor on the Texas Junior Simmental Simbrah Association. She is a sale committee member of The Patriot Junior Market Steer Show, public relations, and steer show committee member for Battle of the Cattle. Meuth received a degree in interdisciplinary studies from University of the Incarnate Word.

These appointment s are subject to Senate confirmation.