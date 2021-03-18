Texas Governor Reappoints 3 To Family & Protective Services Council

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed M. Connie Almeida, Ph.D., Omedi “Dee Dee” Cantu Arismendez, and Greg Hamilton to the Family and Protective Services Council for terms set to expire on February 1, 2027. The council is charged with studying and making recommendations to the commissioner regarding the management and operation of the Department of Family and Protective Services.

Connie Almeida, Ph.D. of Richmond is the director of the Department of Behavioral Health Services for Fort Bend County, and is a licensed psychologist and licensed specialist in school psychology with over 35 years of experience working with children and adults with disabilities. During the last decade, she has also worked with courts and justice systems to address mental health needs, reduce recidivism, and support recovery as well as family reunification. She is on Fort Bend CASA Advisory Council and recently appointed as a Commissioner to the Texas Judicial Commission on Mental Health. Dr. Almeida received a Bachelor of Science in Biology and Psychology from Western Connecticut State College and a Doctor of Philosophy in Psychology from University of Maryland. Additionally, she has a postdoctoral specialization in Developmental Disabilities from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst.

Omedi “Dee Dee” Cantu Arismendez of Alice is a co-owner of a small business. She is a member of the Rotary Club of Alice, district secretary for Rotary 5930, and co-chair for the District Foundation. Additionally, she is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Club, Jim Wells County Fair Association, and the V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary Post 1760 as 1st Vice-president. She is a past-regent of the Catholic Daughters of America- St. Jude #1770 and former president of the Area 9 Parent Teacher Association. Arismendez received a Bachelor of Applied Arts and Science from Texas A&M University – Kingsville.

Greg Hamilton of Hutto is retired as the Sheriff for Travis County. He is former president of FBI-LEEDA (Law Enforcement Executive Development Association) Executive Board and the National Liquor Law Enforcement Association, former board member of Austin Community College Criminal Justice, National Organization of Black Law Enforcement, Governor George W. Bush’s DWI Task Force, and former director and member of Sheriff’s Association of Texas. Additionally, he is former president of Capital Area Law Enforcement Executives and a former board member of The Salvation Army Advisory Board, Council on At Risk Youth Advisory Board, Charter Review for the City of Pflugerville, Austin Children’s Shelter Board, and the Council on At Risk Youth Advisory Board. Hamilton received a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Southwest Texas State University.