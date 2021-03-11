Texas Governor Reappoints 3 to Board of Professional Geoscientists

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Bereket Derie, Ph.D., Steven Fleming, and LaFawn Thompson to the Texas Board of Professional Geoscientists for terms set to expire on February 1, 2027. The board may set reasonable and necessary fees to be charged applicants and license holders, including fees for application, examination, licensure, and renewal of a license. In addition, the board shall base a fee for examination in a discipline of geoscience on the costs associated with preparing, administering, and grading that examination.

Bereket Derie, Ph.D of Georgetown is a licensed professional geoscientist and principal geophysicist with Round Rock Geophysics, LLC. Prior to that, he was geophysics unit head with the Water Resources Department of the Government of Eritrea, geophysicist with AOA Geophysics and the geophysics department manager at Renewable Resource Consultants. He is a member of the Society of Exploration Geophysicists, Environmental and Engineering Geophysical Society, European Association of Geoscientists and Engineers, and the Austin Geological Society. Derie received a Bachelor of Science in Physics and Master of Science in Geophysics from Addis Ababa University in Ethiopia, a Doctor of Philosophy in Geophysics from Loughborough University, UK, and a post graduate diploma in groundwater from Hebrew University of Jerusalem in Israel.

Steven Fleming of Shavano Park is a licensed professional geoscientist and Director of Risk and Compliance for Talon LPE. He volunteers on the Water Advisory Board for the City of Shavano Park and with the Boy Scouts of America. Fleming received a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Sul Ross State University and a Master of Science in Limnology from Baylor University.

LaFawn Thompson of New Braunfels is a truck driver for Dean Word Company, Ltd. Thompson graduated from Dos Pueblos High School in Goleta, California and earned a certificate of completion for Secretarial from the Dickinson Business School in San Antonio, TX. She was honorably discharged from the United States Air Force at the rank of Sergeant.

These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.