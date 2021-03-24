Texas Governor Reappoints 3 to Board Of Physical Therapy Examiners

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Glenda Clausell, Liesl Olson, and Harvey Aikman to the Texas Board of Physical Therapy Examiners for terms set to expire on January 31, 2027. The Board licenses and regulates the practice of physical therapy.

Glenda Clausell of Houston is a private practice attorney at Clausell Law Firm, PLLC. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas, Texas Aggie Bar Association, State Bar of Texas Pro Bono College, Houston Volunteer Lawyers Program, and Texas Bar Association Section Memberships in Business Law and Real Estate, Probate and Trust Law. She also serves as the Southwest regional legal advisor for the Sigma Gamm Rho Sorority, Inc. and volunteers with the Houston Food Bank, St. Jude, and Keegan’s Kitchen. She is a board member of the Gamma Sigma Charitable and Educational Foundation. Clausell received a Bachelor of Arts in History from Texas A&M University in College Station, Master of Liberal Arts with a focus in International Studies from the University of St. Thomas and a Juris Doctor degree with honors from Thurgood Marshall School of Law at Texas Southern University.

Liesl Olson of Lubbock is a physical therapist and founder of Physical Therapy Associates, LP and has been in private practice for over 20 years of her 30 years of practice. She is a member of the American Physical Therapy Association and the Texas Physical Therapy Association. Currently, she serves on the executive committee for Kappa Alpha Theta Alumna Association and is the Vice President for the Lubbock Area Panhellenic. Olson received a Bachelor of Science in physical therapy from the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center. She also received an Advanced Master of Science in Sports and Orthopedic Physical Therapy from the University of Oklahoma Health Science Center.

Harvey Aikman of McAllen is owner and president of Ortho Sports Inc. He is a fellow of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Manual Physical Therapists and a Mechanical Diagnosis and Therapy Diplomate of McKenzie Institute International. He also serves as a member of the American Physical Therapy Association, Texas Physical Therapy Association and Orthopaedic Section for the American Physical Therapy Association. Aikman received a Bachelor of Arts in Biology, Chemistry and Physics from the University of Northern Iowa, a Master of Science in Physical Therapy from the University of Iowa and a Doctorate in Physical Therapy from The College of St. Schlastica.

These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.