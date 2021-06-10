Texas Governor: QTC Operational Service Center In San Antonio

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott today announced that QTC Management, Inc. (“QTC”) will establish a new operational service center in San Antonio. QTC, a subsidiary of Leidos Holdings, Inc., provides disability and occupational health examination services in all 50 states for veterans, federal employees, and the commercial industry. The project will create 252 new jobs and more than $3 million in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $849,000, which includes incentive funding for jobs created for military veterans, has been extended to QTC Management, Inc.

“I congratulate QTC on establishing a new operational service center and expanding their workforce in San Antonio,” said Governor Abbott. ”QTC joins the ranks of thousands of companies—from healthcare to financial services, manufacturing, high tech, and beyond—that have chosen to grow in the Lone Star State. Our model of low taxes, reasonable regulations, and welcoming business climate, as well as our skilled, growing, and diverse workforce, continues to attract investments that keep Texas the best state for business expansion and job creation.”

“QTC is excited to expand our operational services in San Antonio,” said Larry Schaefer, CEO of QTC. “Our full suite of employment-focused medical exams and diagnostic testing services are supported by more than 1,700 experienced clinical, corporate, and operational associates, by over 90 clinic locations, and by partnerships with more than 12,000 physicians and allied health professionals. And we look forward to joining the vibrant San Antonio community, onboarding local talent, and demonstrating our mission of making the world safer, healthier, and more efficient with the surrounding community.”

“We are thrilled to grow our Texas footprint in San Antonio. With this new center, we’ll provide top-notch medical and disability exams for veterans, federal employees, and the San Antonio business community,” said Liz Porter, President, Leidos Health Group. “Thank you to Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Enterprise Fund for helping support this project.”

“Congratulations to QTC Management on the establishment of a new operational service center in San Antonio. This will further the growth of the healthcare and technology industries in our city. We look forward to the additional care, veteran job creation, and economic development that QTC will deliver to San Antonio and the State of Texas,” said Senator Jose Menendez.

“San Antonio welcomes QTC Management’s expanded role in our business community and looks forward to partnering with a company whose mission aligns with ours: leading an innovative healthcare sector and honoring our military heroes,” said Representative Trey Martinez Fischer.

“QTC will be a great addition to our health care industry, and we welcome them,” said Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff. “The new center will add more than 250 new, high-wage jobs and competitively position the company to meet increased customer demand across the United States and achieve company growth goals.”

“Our foundation as Military City USA paired with a strong healthcare and tech workforce made San Antonio extremely competitive for QTC’s expansion,” said Jenna Saucedo-Herrera, San Antonio Economic Development Foundation President & CEO. “QTC will grow its Texas office in San Antonio to approximately 700 professionals directly serving our nation’s military reservists and National Guard personnel.”