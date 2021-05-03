Texas Governor Proclaims May 2-8 Travel & Tourism Week

Governor Greg Abbott has issued a proclamation recognizing May 2-8 as Travel and Tourism Week in Texas. This week highlights the critical impact of the travel and tourism industry on the state of Texas and celebrates the resilience and ingenuity of Texans working in this industry during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to the proclamation, Governor Abbott also released a video celebrating Travel and Tourism Week.

“In Texas, we know that it is not our challenges that define us, but rather how we overcome them, and the men and women of our travel and tourism industry have set their sights firmly on the future by charting a road to recovery,” reads the Governor’s proclamation. “At this time, I join my fellow Texans in recognizing the power of travel to drive economic recovery in Texas and in celebrating the contributions of the travel and tourism industry in the Lone Star State. I encourage everyone, both Texans and non-Texans alike, to visit TravelTexas.com to learn more about the boundless opportunities that await those who are ready to take on their next adventure.”

Prior to the pandemic, 1 in 10 Texas jobs were created by travel, and the travel industry was responsible for a $169.8 billion economic impact to the Texas economy. Texas has already started to see rebounds in travel based on hotel bookings during and since spring break.

The Office of the Governor, Economic Development and Tourism (Travel Texas) is responsible for promoting Texas as a premier travel destination. The office works in concert with its partners (convention and visitors bureaus, local chambers of commerce, private travel-related organizations and associations) to promote travel to Texas in both the domestic and international tourism marketing arenas.