Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott directed the Texas Rangers to immediately investigate reports of illegal behavior at the Texas Juvenile Justice Department (TJJD). The Governor’s order follows allegations that certain TJJD staff have engaged in potentially illegal behavior with TJJD youth.
