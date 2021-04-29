  • Thu. Apr 29th, 2021
Texas Governor On Tim Scott’s Response To President’s Address

AustinTX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott tonight issued a statement on Senator Tim Scott’s response to President Joe Biden’s joint address to Congress:

“Senator Tim Scott perfectly delivered an uplifting conservative message for a freer, safer, and more prosperous America.  While President Biden listed plan after plan that would destroy jobs, grow the role of government in our lives, and threaten Texas’ economic might, Senator Scott delivered a vision to preserve our freedoms, expand economic opportunity, and ensure that every citizen achieves the American dream. The Lone Star State will continue to advance principles of liberty, freedom, and opportunity for all who call Texas home.”

