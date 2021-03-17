Texas Governor On Resignation Of PUC Commissioner D’Andrea

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott tonight issued a statement on the resignation of the Public Utility Commission (PUC) Commissioner Arthur D’Andrea:

“Tonight, I asked for and accepted the resignation of PUC Commissioner Arthur D’Andrea. I will be naming a replacement in the coming days who will have the responsibility of charting a new and fresh course for the agency. Texans deserve to have trust and confidence in the Public Utility Commission, and this action is one of many steps that will be taken to achieve that goal.”