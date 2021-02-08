Politics

Texas Governor: On Passing Of Congressman Ron Wright

ByPublisher3

Feb 8, 2021 , , ,
Texas Governor: On Passing Of Congressman Ron Wright

AustinTX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement following the death of U.S. Congressman Ron Wright:

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of U.S. Rep. Ron Wright.  Ron was a principled leader who fought to preserve Texas values and was an exemplary representative of his district.  His personal strength and commitment to standing up for the unborn were unwavering. He leaves behind a tremendous legacy for future generations of Texans.  Cecilia and I send our prayers to Ron’s wife, Susan, his family and loved ones.”

By Publisher3

Related Post

Politics

Connecticut Governor Lamont Announces Online Business Portal

Feb 8, 2021 Publisher3
Politics

Connecticut Governor To Close Northern Correctional Institution

Feb 8, 2021 Publisher3
Politics

Kansas Governor Proclaims February as Black History Month

Feb 8, 2021 Publisher3

Leave a Reply

Most Recent

Business

Federal Reserve Board – approval of application by Simmons Bank

Feb 8, 2021 STLNEWS
General

Etori Hughes Charged With Unlawful Possession Of Firearm

Feb 8, 2021 Editor 4
General

Marlandow Johnson Sentenced for Possessing a Firearm

Feb 8, 2021 Editor 4
General

Isaiah Leslie Goodman Charged With Defrauding Clients

Feb 8, 2021 Editor 4