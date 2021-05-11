  • Tue. May 11th, 2021
Politics

Texas Governor On Death Of Concho County Sherriff’s Deputies

Maryam Shah

ByMaryam Shah

May 11, 2021 , Governor, greg abbott, Texas
Texas Governor On Death Of Concho County Sherriff’s Deputies

AustinTX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott issued the following statement after it was reported that two Concho County Sherriff’s deputies were killed while serving in the line of duty:

“Our hearts are broken over the senseless murder of two Concho County Sheriff’s Deputies who were gunned down in the line of duty.  This terrible loss is a solemn reminder of the risks our brave law enforcement officers face while protecting our communities.  The State of Texas is prepared to provide any assistance needed to support the Concho County community and bring the perpetrator of this heinous crime to justice.  Cecilia and I ask our fellow Texans to join us in prayer for the families, friends, and colleagues of these brave Sheriff’s deputies.”

Maryam Shah

Maryam Shah

Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

Related Post

Politics
South Dakota: Governors Call on President Biden to End Border Crisis
May 11, 2021 Maryam Shah
Politics
Rhode Island Governor, DOH Mark 1 Million Vaccines Administered
May 11, 2021 Maryam Shah
Politics
Oklahoma Governor: Awards for Heroism to Police Officers, NG Soldier
May 11, 2021 Maryam Shah