Texas Governor Names Paup Chair of Water Development Board

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has named Brooke Paup as chairman of the Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) for a term to expire at the pleasure of the Governor. The board provides leadership, planning, financial and technical assistance for the responsible development of water for the State of Texas. Paup is the first female to be named chairman of TWDB.

Brooke Paup of Austin has served as a member of the Texas Water Development Board since February 2018. Previously, she served as the director of legislative affairs for the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts. She is formerly the deputy division chief of intergovernmental relations and former special assistant for policy and research for the Office of the Attorney General, where she worked on legislative issues, special litigation, and public finance, including the State Water Implementation Fund for Texas (SWIFT) and the State Water Implementation Revenue Fund for Texas (SWIRFT). Brooke has 15 years of state government experience. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas, Symphony League, and a board member of the Wine and Food Foundation of Texas. Paup received a Bachelor of Arts from Texas A&M University and a Juris Doctor degree from Texas Tech School of Law.