Texas Governor Names Miller Chair of Early Learning Council

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has named Reagan Miller as Chair of the Texas Early Learning Council for a term to expire at the pleasure of the Governor. The Texas Early Learning Council serves as Texas’ state advisory council as required by the federal Improving Head Start for School Readiness Act of 2007. The Council utilizes its breadth of stakeholder representation to increase coordination and collaboration across state agencies and local program and service providers in order to improve the quality of and access to early childhood services across Texas. In 2019, the Council led a statewide birth-five needs assessment and developed the Early Learning Strategic Plan as part of Texas’ Preschool Development Grant project.

Reagan Miller of Austin is the Director of Child Care & Early Learning Division at the Texas Workforce Commission. Miller is a member of the National Association of State Child Care Administrators. She received a bachelor’s degree in International Studies and Economics from Southwestern University.