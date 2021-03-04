Texas Governor Names D’Andrea Chair of Utility Commission

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has named Arthur D’Andrea as chair of the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC) for a term at the pleasure of the Governor. PUC regulates the state’s electric, telecommunication, and water and sewer utilities, implements respective legislation, and offers customer assistance in resolving consumer complaints.

Arthur D’Andrea of Austin has served as a Commissioner for PUC since November 2017. Previously, he was an assistant general counsel for the Office of Governor Greg Abbott, and served as an assistant solicitor general for the Office of the Attorney General of Texas. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas. D’Andrea received a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from The University of Texas at Austin and a Juris Doctor degree from The University of Texas School of Law.