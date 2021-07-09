Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas Music Office (TMO) and Visit Port Aransas will co-host a Music Friendly Community workshop on Tuesday, July 13.

TMO Community Relations & Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will be present to explain the Music Friendly Community designation and answer questions.

Participation in TMO’s Music Friendly Community program provides Texas communities with a network for fostering music industry development and sends a clear message to industry professionals that certified communities are serious about attracting and developing music industry growth. Port Aransas’s workshop is the first step in the certification process. When complete, Port Aransas will join more than 20 other Texas cities that have earned the coveted designation “Music Friendly.”

“As we unleash the full might of the Texas economy, I am committed to working alongside community and business leaders in Port Aransas to ensure they have the knowledge and tools they need to succeed,” said Governor Abbott. “Music is a big part of the Texas brand and our local economies, and I thank the Texas Music Office for helping communities large and small to amplify creative partnerships and spur new business growth.”

“Port Aransas is already a musical powerhouse for the celebration of the live music scene in Texas,” said Brett Stawar, President & CEO of the Port Aransas Tourism Bureau & Chamber of Commerce. “Port Aransas is home to over 25 live music venues that offer regular live music performances. On the Gulf, Port Aransas is on the forefront of showcasing live music performances and welcomes the opportunity of being a Music Friendly Community.”

Musicians, venues, and the general public are all welcome to attend.

Music Friendly Community Workshop – Port Aransas

Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 5 pm CT

Port Aransas City Hall Council Chambers 710 West Ave A Port Aransas, TX 78373

FREE registration and tickets: portaransas.org/chamber/improve/workshops/port-aransas-music-friendly-community-workshop

Questions and media inquiries can be directed to Lisa Shelton: LShelton@visitportaransas.com