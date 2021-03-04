Texas Governor Greg Abbott Appoints Glass and Hollingsworth

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Emily Glass and reappointed Kirby Hollingsworth to the Sulphur River Basin Authority Board of Directors for a term set to expire on February 1, 2027. The board has the responsibility to construct, maintain, and operate inside the state and in the watershed of the Sulphur River and its tributaries inside or outside the boundaries of the authority any works considered essential to the operation of the authority and for its administration in controlling, storing, preserving, and distributing the water of the Sulphur River and its tributary streams, including the storm water and floodwater.

Emily Glass of Sulphur Springs is the co-owner of The Venue at two nineteen in Sulphur Springs and a former city council member. She currently serves as president of the Texas A&M University – Commerce Hopkins County Alumni Association and treasurer of the Dial Study Club. Previously, she served on the board of directors of the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce. Glass received a Bachelor of Science in Economics with honors and a Master of Science in Economics from Texas A&M University – Commerce.

Kirby Hollingsworth of Mt. Vernon is the owner and founder of Valiant Mark Investments as well as Valiant Properties Company. He is a member of the Mt. Vernon Masonic Lodge, Shriner, and Scottish Rite. Additionally, he is the song director and teacher at Calvary Baptist Temple. Hollingsworth currently serves the area as an original member of the Regional Flood Planning Group of the Texas Water Development Board.

These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.