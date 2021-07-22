Governor Abbott Announces Film Friendly Texas Forum At Southfork Ranch In Parker

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Film Commission (TFC) today announced a two-day Film Friendly Texas Forum will be held at the iconic Southfork Ranch in Parker, September 24?25, 2021, as part of TFC’s 50th anniversary celebration. The Film Friendly Texas Forum will provide continuing education and professional development opportunities for Film Friendly Texas certified communities and serve as an invitation for all communities to begin the Film Friendly Texas certification process.

TFC staff and media industry professionals will address how communities can grow local jobs and spur economic development through sessions focused on: