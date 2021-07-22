July 23, 2021

Governor Abbott Announces Film Friendly Texas Forum At Southfork Ranch In Parker

AustinTX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Film Commission (TFC) today announced a two-day Film Friendly Texas Forum will be held at the iconic Southfork Ranch in Parker, September 24?25, 2021, as part of TFC’s 50th anniversary celebration.  The Film Friendly Texas Forum will provide continuing education and professional development opportunities for Film Friendly Texas certified communities and serve as an invitation for all communities to begin the Film Friendly Texas certification process.

TFC staff and media industry professionals will address how communities can grow local jobs and spur economic development through sessions focused on:

  • Film Tourism
  • Tools for Building Industry Infrastructure
  • Becoming a Digital Media Friendly Community
  • Film Friendly Texas Community Partner Roundtable Mentor Sessions
  • Community Day: Networking, Tours of Southfork Ranch, Live Music & more!
InFilm Friendly Forum, Governor, greg abbott, Texas

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tennessee Governor Convenes Law Enforcement TAC Previous post Tennessee Governor Convenes Law Enforcement TAC
Montana Governor Seeks Public Comment on Use of ARPA Funds Next post Montana Governor Seeks Public Comment on Use of ARPA Funds

More Stories

Recent Post

Top Category

General

Politics

Business

Videos